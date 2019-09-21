The Five Mentors Everyone Needs

By Ryan Avery

One of the most significant ways to succeed is to surround yourself with those who are more successful than you. Les Brown says, “If you are the smartest person in your group, you need a different group.”

Who do you have in your life that has been where you want to go?

I am not talking about someone who is supportive of you getting what you want (that is a friend). I am talking about someone who has already been where you want to go AND is supportive of helping you get there (that is a mentor). Here are 5 types of mentors everybody needs:

Life Mentor: Someone you can trust who lives a life similar to what you are looking to accomplish. Someone who is balanced, present and all-around happy. They have had ups and downs, twists and turns and can help motivate and inspire you when you feel down or hungry for more.

Money Mentor: Someone who knows about money, how to invest it and what to do with it. Someone who is financially stable enough to spend time where they want, when they want and with whom they want. Someone who considers themselves to be financially successful but still wants to do more. Someone who has lost a lot of money (so you can learn from their mistakes) and someone who has made a lot of money (so you can learn from their successes.)

Family Mentor: Someone who is driven by their heart and focuses on their family first. Someone who can give you sound relationship advice and who you can talk to openly about your relationship struggles and family ambitions. Someone who believes family is the most important thing and someone who can help you make your family stronger.

Business Mentor: Someone who is business savvy. They know how to start a business, what type of business you should own and have started a couple themselves. Someone who has tried and failed (so you can learn from their mistakes) and someone who has tried and succeeded in business (so you can learn from their successes). Someone who is connected in the business world, who reads, studies, thinks, lives and breathes business.

Expert Mentor: Someone in your specific field. Someone who knows more about the subject you are passionate about than any other person. Someone who is considered to be an expert in their field and knows what happened, what is happening and what will happen in your industry!

Meet with these mentors on a regular basis. I usually meet with mine monthly and check in every so often with a question or an update with my life. Take them out to lunch, write then hand-written letters, show them what you are doing with what they taught you and be appreciative.

Mentors will help you accomplish your big goals faster and connect you with the right people. I know for a fact I would not be where I am today without mine! Go out and find these five mentors to help you succeed in the areas that matter most to you!

Delivering more than 500 keynotes in over 32 countries, Ryan Avery is one of the world’s most influential keynote speakers on today’s communication and leadership issues. Ryan shows leaders and their teams how to Go from A to THE® in their industry.