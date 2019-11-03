MHEDA Members Give Back – MHS Lift Contributes to Boys and Girls Club

Originally a two-person operation started by their father Robert Levin, MHS Lift now has over 150 employees and is owned by his sons, Andy and Brett Levin. Together, Andy and Brett created a culture of community involvement and recently, a scholarship program with The Boys and Girls Club of Camden City and their local college, Rowan University.

The Boys and Girls Club offers children and teens outside support and a safe place to finish their homework and hang out after school. MHS Lift committed to giving four of these teenagers a full ride to Rowan University. “We wanted to invest in those kids, and established this scholarship to give them an opportunity to get an education at a University that will provide them with a chance to give back to their families and communities. Rowan certainly is that University and they were fantastic to work with in order to put this scholarship together,” said Brett Levin.

Andy Levin sits on the board of The Boys and Girls Club of Camden City and has for many years. Andy and Brett will help choose high school graduates from the area to receive a full academic scholarship and full coverage of room, board, and book costs. Throughout a four-year period, MHS has committed to giving one student each year the scholarship of a lifetime.

Scholarship recipient Amir King, Jr.,19, a Camden Academy Charter High School, was honored at the Boys & Girls Club of Camden County’s (BGCCC) Annual Teen Recognition Dinner at Rowan University Business Hall on May 30. “I’m grateful, stunned and humbled for this incredible opportunity. Receiving this scholarship will have a huge impact on my life.”

MHS Lift has been in business since 1970 and a proud MHEDA Member since 1972. Thank you for your dedication to your community and business excellence.