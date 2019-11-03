MHEDA Members Give Back – WireCrafters Aids Local Community

WireCrafters is a family business, owned and operated by the Diebold family since inception. Their headquarters is in Louisville, KY and through creative marketing campaigns like “Monday’s with Milt,” and by actively contributing to the community, WireCrafters has quickly become a household name. Sponsoring and donating equipment to local schools and shopping for Toys for Tots during Christmas are just a couple examples of their dedication to their community. Noe Middle School of Louisville, KY, started a robotics team that gives students additional support with problem solving, engineering, and math through building, designing and programming robots. WireCrafters saw an opportunity to support this program and donated $500 to help the team and their efforts to win a nationwide robotics competition.

As a leading producer of wire partition products, WireCrafters consistently donates their product to assist local schools around Kentucky with athletic storage, server rooms, and general storage needs around the campus.

Lastly, during Christmas every member of the WireCrafters sales team personally donated money to Toys for Tots. This individual initiative quickly created a companywide initiative, which resulted in WireCrafters matching every employee’s individual contribution. Check out “Monday’s with Milt” to see team members buying the toys for the children on their lunch breaks.

“Monday’s with Milt” is a YouTube Channel that showcases the contributions WireCrafters makes to the community, as well as customer job sites, conferences they’ve hosted and more. MHEDA Member since 2008, and Most Valuable Supplier Award Winner for four consecutive years, WireCrafters is committed to their community and to the greater good of the material handling industry. Be sure to check out Monday’s with Milt to see how WireCrafters continues to make a difference.