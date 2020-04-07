An Important Message From Your MHEDA Team

By Mike Wall, 2020 MHEDA Chairman of the Board

MHEDA has hosted its annual convention since 1965 and this event has always brought together the brightest minds in the industry to network and learn from one another. It is the one event that I personally look forward to attending every year and have always come away with great value for my investment. For the first time in MHEDA’s history, we have been forced to make the difficult decision to cancel this year’s convention.

The content of this issue was written prior to this decision being made, and although the convention won’t go on as planned, the articles are timely and informative, and they are designed to help you grow and strengthen your business. We have left the “Exhibitor Showcase Guide” in place to illustrate the fine companies that were positioned to exhibit this year, and I encourage you to reach out to these fellow MHEDA members who can help you now and in the future as we navigate through these unprecedented and uncertain times.

We should all be proud of the fact that collectively our companies represent the very backbone of the supply chain, the industry that provides the means to deliver goods and products to the world. In times like these our organizations are needed more than ever. In light of the current, severe situation, we will continue to persevere. In the face of adversity, MHEDA members will stay strong, and your association will communicate and share with you the resources to help you and those in your organization as we face this situation head-on.

Please feel free call upon me, or any member of the MHEDA Board of Directors and Staff as we work together to emerge stronger than ever before. #MHEDASTRONG